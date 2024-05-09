Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024

Prediction on game Total over 5.5 Odds: 1.6 100% Bonus up to $108 4.55 Bet now

In the second match of the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, a game between Dallas and Colorado will take place. The match is scheduled for the night of Friday, May 10. The game is set to begin at 03:30 Central European Time. The prediction for this match has been made by Dailysports experts.

Dallas Stars

Dallas had an excellent regular season and deservedly finished in the first position in the Western Conference standings. In the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, the Stars faced the defending champions, Vegas. After losing the first two games at home, the team almost lost its chance to advance to the next stage. However, the "Stars" showed character and confirmed their high class in a tough seven-game battle against the reigning champions.

Colorado Avalanche

Colorado recently won the Stanley Cup under the guidance of current coach Jared Bednar. This season, the team is determined to compete for victory and overall has good chances. In the confrontation with Winnipeg, the Avalanche destroyed their opponent after losing the first match and did not leave a single chance to advance to the second round. It is worth noting that the duel between Colorado and Dallas is considered one of the most interesting at this stage of the Stanley Cup, as confirmed by the first match of the series.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head

In the last seven head-to-head matches, at least six goals have been scored.

The Avalanche have won their last five matches.

In the first match, Colorado secured a victory in overtime with a score of 4-3.

Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche Prediction

Dallas is certainly capable of making a comeback and heading to Colorado with the series tied. There is no clear favorite here, so I suggest betting on the total goals being over 5.5.