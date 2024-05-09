It is known whether Enrique could be sacked by PSG after UEFA Champions League elimination

After failures in the Champions League, PSG have always fired coaches, and it seemed that after the failure in the semi-finals with Borussia Dortmund, the current manager Luis Enrique may suffer the same fate.

But, the club from the French capital is satisfied with the work of the specialist, and as reported by ESPN, Enrique will continue to lead PSG in the next season. However, the task of winning the first European Cup will become more difficult with the departure of Kylian Mbappe, but the Spaniard is not the first time to let leaders go, because last summer he said goodbye to Neymar and Marco Veratti.

The specialist, who turned 54 on May 8, is a fan favourite and could soon sit down at the negotiating table with PSG on a new deal. The latter is exactly what Barcelona do not want, who are determined to bring Enrique back to Catalonia.