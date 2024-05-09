Bundesliga club set price tag on Liverpool transfer target

It will be almost a strategic task for Liverpool in the summer transfer window to strengthen the defensive line, and the Scousers have already started to work out the relevant options.

Thus, the Merseyside club are still interested in Eintracht centre-back Willian Pacho, although, as Florian Plettenberg clarifies, the Reds have not yet made an official offer to the German club.

But, the price for which Eintracht are ready to let their player go is already known, and it ranges between 50 and 60 million euros. This, among other things, is favoured by the contract until 2028, which has the Ecuadorian with his club.

Recall that in the summer Liverpool may face a significant outflow of defensive players, and, among others, the team may leave two central defenders: Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk, although the decision on the latter will be made by the new head coach Arne Slot.