It is known who will decide on van Dijk's future at Liverpool

One of the most high-profile departures in the summer transfer window could be Virgil van Dijk's farewell to Liverpool. But, for now, it is too early to talk about the captain leaving the Scousers' camp.

According to Ekrem Konur, the 32-year-old centre-back intends to continue his career at Liverpool and wants a contract until 2028. The club bosses are ready to offer such a contract, but first they want to listen to the new team manager Arne Slot, whether he will need van Dijk before deciding on a contract extension.

The situation around the defender is being monitored by clubs in the APL, Serie A and Saudi Arabia, who are keen to bring van Dijk in. Among the potential suitors are Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr and Al Hilal, both Milan clubs, and Atlético Madrid.

Earlier, Liverpool legend Graeme Souness shared his opinion on which team the defender will end up in if he leaves the Scousers.