Liverpool legend named van Dijk's next club

Jürgen Klopp's departure as Liverpool's head coach could herald a significant metamorphosis in the Scousers' squad, which could also affect team captain Virgil van Dijk. The latter is unsure of his future at Anfield, and the Red's legend Graeme Souness has named the Dutchman's likely next club.

The Scotsman believes that if van Dijk's agent recruits from Real Madrid, the 'cream of the crop' will not refuse to sign him:

"My concern is that Virgil's contract is coming to an end, he will be 33 in July, and if his agent called Real's sporting director they would sign him. I look at him now and see him making noise, which he hasn't done throughout his career, and I think he's clearly not happy," Souness said as a guest on the Three Up Front de William Hill podcast.

Recall, earlier it was reported that van Dijk may leave Liverpool in the summer, and among the contenders called for the 32-year-old defender named Bayern.