Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers prediction and betting tips on May 10, 2024

On May 10, Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers will meet in the NBA playoffs. Dailysports experts have prepared their exclusive prediction for the mentioned battle.

Boston Celtics

The Celtics dominated the regular season, so they automatically turned into title contenders. There were no problems in the first round of the playoffs, Boston easily passed Miami without the injured Butler, winning 4-1. So far in back-to-back games, Jayson Tatum is not showing his maximum, although 21 points with 10 rebounds looks solid, but this guy can do more.

Managed to start winning and the series against Cleveland, which makes sense, the Celtics were favorites and played on their home floor, so they won by 20+ points. Porzingis will miss the upcoming battle due to injury.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Fourth place in the East was a good result for Cleveland, but it doesn't matter in the playoffs. In the first round, the Cavaliers only defeated the Orlando Magic in seven games, winning all of them at home and losing all of them on the road. Cleveland was trailing by 18 points in the seventh and decisive game of last season's series, but made a comeback and pulled out the win.

In the first match against Boston failed to impose a struggle, the defeat with a score of 95:120. Three players will not be on the floor due to injuries, Allen's performance is in question.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

Behind one meeting of the series, while Boston leads 1:0.

Celtics in this playoff season managed to hold four meetings, in which they won three victories.

Cavaliers played four times on the road in the knockout games, in all cases the team lost, mostly they were defeats.

Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers Prediction

The hosts are big favorites in this pair, Boston is confident and will try to beat the opponent again on their parquet. Cleveland will try to impose a fight, although we do not believe in intrigue in this confrontation. We suggest betting on the success of the Celtics with a -12.5 point handicap.