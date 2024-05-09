The NBA has announced the Most Valuable Player of the 2023-24 season

The player from the Denver Nuggets has been named the NBA's Most Valuable Player of the 2023-24 season.

This basketballer has become the MVP for the third time in his career. Previously, he earned this title in the 2020/21 and 2021/22 seasons. In the current season, Jokic averaged 26.4 points, 12.4 rebounds, and 9.0 assists.

Furthermore, Nikola has become the second player in history after Oscar Robertson to score over 2000 points, 900 rebounds, and 700 assists. Additionally, Jokic is the 9th player in history to win three or more MVP awards.

Previously, this feat was achieved by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (6), Michael Jordan (5), Bill Russell (5), Wilt Chamberlain (4), LeBron James (4), Larry Bird (3), Magic Johnson (3), and Moses (3).

