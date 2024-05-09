RU RU
Liverpool striker dreams of playing for Spanish grandee

Liverpool striker dreams of playing for Spanish grandee

Today, 03:30
Yasmine Green
With Jürgen Klopp leaving Liverpool, several star players could leave Liverpool and some of them are already choosing other clubs to continue their careers.

For example, there has been much talk of striker Darwin Núñez leaving Anfield recently, and Mundo Deportivo believe that the Uruguayan would like Spanish side Barcelona as his next destination.

It is believed that Nunez wants to move to the Blaugrana as soon as the club say goodbye to the ageing Robert Lewandowski. It could happen either this summer or in 2025, when the Pole's contract with the Catalans expires. He himself is not burning desire to leave Catalonia.

Recall, earlier rumours of Nunez's departure from Liverpool were fuelled by the fact that the Uruguayan removed from the social network Instagram all images that are associated with the Merseyside club, leaving only an avatar in the jersey "scousers".

