The ex-Atletico defender could return to Europe immediately after his move to Saudi Arabia

It was only last transfer window that Marseille defender Renan Lodi moved to Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal, but it seems his stint in the Middle East could end as early as the summer.

The club are willing to listen to offers for the 26-year-old left-back and as Rudi Galetti reports, if Al-Hilal receive a good offer, the club will make an assessment and could let the player go.

Since moving to Saudi Arabia, the ex-Atletico Madrid defender has played in eight of Al-Hilal's matches, all of which he has featured in the starting line-up and totalled 604 minutes without scoring. The transfer of the 26-year-old Brazilian to the Middle Eastern club cost 23 million euros.

This is two and a half million euros more than Marseille paid for Lodi in the summer of 2023.