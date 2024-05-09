The Premier League has announced the nominees for the title of the best young player

The Premier League has named eight contenders for the title of the best young footballer in the 2023-24 season.

Fans can vote for the player they believe was the best in this edition of the Premier League. Among the contenders are: Phil Foden (Manchester City), Erling Haaland (Manchester City), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Alexander Isak (Newcastle United), Kobe Maignan (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), William Saliba (Arsenal), and Destiny Udogie (Tottenham).

Fans will have until Monday, May 13th, to cast their votes. After this, the fans' votes will be combined with those of the experts. On Saturday, May 18th, the Premier League will announce the best young player of the Premier League in the 2023-24 season.

You can cast your vote on the official Premier League website via the provided link.

It's worth mentioning that last year, the award went to Manchester City's striker Erling Haaland.