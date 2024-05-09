The Barcelona striker has attracted interest almost to thirty clubs from different leagues

RU RU
Football news Today, 04:34
Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert Yasmine Green
Only recently Brazilian forward Vitor Roque has moved to Barcelona, as the Blaugrana are already having to fend off transfer enquiries for the 19-year-old player, which have swamped the club offices.

As reported by As, the Catalan club have around thirty transfer enquiries from various clubs on the table, and not just for a permanent move. There are also teams who are willing to rent the 19-year-old striker.

But, not all the requests are official, some of them aim to simply collect information on Roque. Tottenham, Manchester United and Chelsea, among others, are reportedly interested in the forward.

Clubs from outside of England include Napoli and Nice. Barcelona are considering a loan deal as a priority so that Roque can acclimatise to European football. But, his entourage would like to stay in Catalonia.

Barcelona LaLiga Spain
