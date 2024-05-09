"We complain about the cancellation of Nacho's goal" - Real Madrid coach on Bayern's cancelled goal

Real Madrid's head coach, Carlo Ancelotti, commented on Bayern Munich's disallowed goal in the dying moments during a post-match interview.

The Italian tactician stated that the situation was quite clear-cut in that episode - there could have been an offside, so we stopped. "In the final episode, everything is quite obvious, there could have been an offside, so we stopped. This is a referee of the highest caliber. Bayern complains about this moment, and we protest the annulment of Nacho's goal. Joshua Kimmich dived," stated Ancelotti.

He also added that he sensed something when the referees reviewed the replay after Hoselu's goal. According to Ancelotti, he immediately believed the goal was legitimate according to the rules and thought about how to maintain that advantage.

It will be recalled that in the 88th and 90+1 minutes, Joselu scored a double and brought Real Madrid an incredible, strong-willed victory. Madrid wins the aggregate score of the two matches 4-3 and advances to the UEFA Champions League final, where it will play Borussia Dortmund.

However, neither the head coach of Bayern Munich nor the centre-back was satisfied with the quality of the refereeing in this game. According to the footballer, his goal was stolen.