In Las Vegas, the main event of the year in American sports, Super Bowl 2024, took place overnight. The Kansas City Chiefs emerged victorious against the San Francisco 49ers in a spectacular match.

The game concluded with a score of 25:22 (0:0, 3:10, 10:0, 6:9, 6:3) in favor of the Chiefs. The match went into overtime, where San Francisco scored a field goal, but the decisive moment came with a touchdown by Mecole Hardman in the final seconds.

Not even the curse of rapper Drake, known for his unsuccessful bets, could help San Francisco. He wagered 1.15 million dollars on the Chiefs' victory and came out victorious.

Kansas City became the first NFL team in 19 years to win the Super Bowl two years in a row. This marks their fourth Super Bowl title in history. San Francisco has won five titles, but their last victory was in 1994.