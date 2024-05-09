Borussia Dortmund will make more money if they lose the Champions League final. How did that happen?

Borussia Dortmund has sensationally reached the final of the UEFA Champions League 2023/24, where they will face Real Madrid. However, the club finds itself in a rather intriguing situation.

The German club stands to earn more money if they lose this final. The essence lies in the fact that winning the Champions League could bring Borussia €20 million from UEFA, but in the event of Jude Bellingham's victory with Real Madrid in this tournament, according to the contract, the Madrid club would owe Dortmund €25 million.

Recalling the semi-finals, Borussia Dortmund defeated PSG in two matches with identical scores of 1-0. Niklas Fullkrug scored the winning goal in the first leg, while Mats Hummels scored in the second.

Jude Bellingham played for Borussia Dortmund from the summer of 2020 to 2023 before moving to Real Madrid for €103 million.

In the current season, the 20-year-old Englishman has scored 22 goals and provided 10 assists in 39 matches across all competitions.

The UEFA Champions League final will take place on June 1st at the legendary Wembley Stadium in London.