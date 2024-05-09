The former world number one has confidently advanced to the next round of the tournament in Rome
Tennis news Today, 13:00
twitter.com/josemorgado
Former world number one Naomi Osaka managed to advance to the round of 16 at the prestigious WTA 1000 clay tournament in Rome.
In the round of 32, the Japanese tennis player defeated Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk in straight sets. Kostyuk currently holds the 20th spot in the world rankings.
In the first set, Osaka quickly converted two break points and took a 4-0 lead, but then allowed Kostyuk to win three games. However, Osaka still secured the set with a 6-3 victory.
The organizers had to interrupt the second set due to rain, but the break didn't help Kostyuk turn the tide of the game. Osaka convincingly won the set 6-2.
Osaka's opponent in the round of 16 will be Daria Kasatkina, who is not representing any particular country in this tournament.
Popular news
Football news Today, 08:03 Confirmed. Barcelona has extended the young talent's contract and prescribed a huge clausula
Hockey news Today, 06:12 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results
Football news Today, 02:15 Was it offside? Bayern Munich centre-back believes a goal was 'stolen' from him
Football news Yesterday, 12:53 Not Real. Legendary French player offered unexpected advice to Mbappe where to continue career
Football news Yesterday, 12:39 The value is 350 thousand euros. The first contract of Messi on a napkin was put up for auction
Football news Yesterday, 08:29 The referee of the match between PSG and Dortmund cried after the final whistle. The reason in known
Latest News
Football news Today, 14:22 An unusual reason has been cited for why De Zerbi declined to take charge of Inter at the past Football news Today, 14:04 A club from Poland's second division will play in the Europa League Tennis news Today, 14:00 "My game become more unpredictable". Nadal commented his victory at the start of the Masters in Rome Basketball news Today, 13:43 The Milwaukee forward has sustained an Achilles tendon rupture and will undergo surgery Football news Today, 13:32 Bayern will bring back the coach they won the treble with Tennis news Today, 13:00 The former world number one has confidently advanced to the next round of the tournament in Rome Football news Today, 12:48 The goalkeeper of Real Madrid will extend his contract with the club only under one condition Football news Today, 12:39 Barcelona have fully agreed a transfer deal for the 2022 World Cup champion Football news Today, 12:10 Borussia Dortmund will make more money if they lose the Champions League final. How did that happen? Boxing News Today, 12:05 "The hard work is done". Usyk has concluded his training camp ahead of the mega-fight against Fury
Sport Predictions
Football Today Bayer vs Roma prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 by Jason Collins Basketball Today Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers prediction and betting tips on May 10, 2024 Hockey Today Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Basketball Today Oklahoma City Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Football 10 may 2024 Sydney vs Central Coast Mariners prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Football 10 may 2024 Ceramica Cleopatra vs El Gaish prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Hockey 10 may 2024 Slovakia vs Germany prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Hockey 10 may 2024 Switzerland vs Norway prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Football 10 may 2024 Modern Future vs National Bank of Egypt prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Football 10 may 2024 El Gouna vs Pharco FC prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024