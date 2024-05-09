The former world number one has confidently advanced to the next round of the tournament in Rome

Former world number one Naomi Osaka managed to advance to the round of 16 at the prestigious WTA 1000 clay tournament in Rome.

In the round of 32, the Japanese tennis player defeated Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk in straight sets. Kostyuk currently holds the 20th spot in the world rankings.

In the first set, Osaka quickly converted two break points and took a 4-0 lead, but then allowed Kostyuk to win three games. However, Osaka still secured the set with a 6-3 victory.

The organizers had to interrupt the second set due to rain, but the break didn't help Kostyuk turn the tide of the game. Osaka convincingly won the set 6-2.

Osaka's opponent in the round of 16 will be Daria Kasatkina, who is not representing any particular country in this tournament.