Main Predictions Oklahoma City Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024

NBA Today, 21:30 Oklahoma City Thunder - Dallas Mavericks
Prediction on game W2(+6,5)
Odds: 1.75
Among the games scheduled for May 10, we paid attention to the confrontation in the NBA playoffs, Oklahoma City Thunder - Dallas Mavericks. The prediction for the match of the mentioned rivals is compiled by Dailysports experts.

Oklahoma City Thunder

It seems that the victory in the Western Conference has added confidence to Oklahoma, because the team has not lost in the playoffs so far. First, they beat the New Orleans Pelicans 4-0 in the series, and then won the first home meeting against Dallas. Although experts did not consider the club a championship contender, the Thunder are definitely a force to be reckoned with. Team leader Shay Gildis-Alexander is in great shape, in the first meeting against the Mavericks he put together a good lineup of 29 points, 9 rebounds and 9 assists.

The club has one personnel loss ahead of this clash. Oklahoma won the first meeting too easily, the main thing is not to relax, because the opponent is very dangerous.

Dallas Mavericks

From the Mavericks you can expect a breakthrough, because the lineup has such stars of the first magnitude as Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. The Slovenian often takes the initiative, it was to the detriment of the team in the first meeting against Oklahoma, because the basketball player hit only 6 of 19 from the game.

Recall, in the first round Dallas managed to pass strong and unpleasant for themselves Clippers, winning with a score of 4:2 in the series. Now will have to play against a more organized team, which is having a great season. On the parquet will not be able to go out three players, although the losses are not significant.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

  • Dallas lost the first meeting with a score of 95:117, so Oklahoma led in the series - 1:0.
  • If you take into account and the regular championship, the Tanders on a series of ten wins.
  • The Mavericks have two wins in four road playoff meetings this season.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction

In the second match, bookmakers give a slight advantage to Oklahoma, this is due to the advantage of their parquet, and also due to the fact that the Tanders lead in the series. Dallas must draw conclusions from the first defeat, the second meeting should be different. We bet on the victory of the guests with a +6.5 point handicap.

