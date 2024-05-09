The Serie A has named the best coach of the past month

The Italian Serie A has named the best coach of April.

The prestigious award went to Inter Milan's head coach, Simone Inzaghi. For the Italian tactician, this marks his third such accolade of the season, having previously been recognized as the best coach in October and January.

👨‍🍳 Simone Inzaghi è il Philadelphia COACH OF THE MONTH - Aprile! 🏆#COTM — Lega Serie A (@SerieA) May 9, 2024

In the past month, the Nerazzurri amassed 13 points out of a possible 15 in the Italian championship. Inter secured the Scudetto by defeating Milan (2:1) in a pivotal showdown.

This championship title marks Inter's 20th in history, allowing the club to embellish its emblem with a second star.

