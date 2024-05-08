Inter director revealed the progress of negotiations regarding a new contract with their top-player

The sporting director of Inter disclosed the status of negotiations regarding a new contract with the leading midfielder, Nicolò Barella.

The top executive of the Milanese giant confirmed that the club is close to extending Barella's contract. A new agreement for the player until 2029 has already been prepared. Barella's salary will amount to €6.5 million per year plus an additional €1 million in bonuses, as reported by Nicolò Schira.

The 27-year-old Barella has been playing for Inter since 2020. The Nerazzurri acquired the Italian national team midfielder from Cagliari for €33 million. This season, the leader of the black and blue has scored 2 goals and provided 7 assists in 45 matches across all competitions.

Earlier reports indicated that Inter's leading defender had chosen his desired club for the continuation of his career.

It is worth recalling that Simone Inzaghi's team secured the title of champions of Italy 2024 in advance.