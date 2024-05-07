Inter defender has picked a coveted club to continue his career with

Inter are planning to say goodbye to defender Denzel Dumfries in the summer transfer window, but the Dutch player does not want to go just anywhere, and has already chosen a priority option for his next job.

English mid-table teams were interested in the player, but they are not interested in those options for the 28-year-old. He, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, would prefer to join Manchester United, who have shown interest in him, and if Erik ten Hag remains as head coach of the Mancunians, then such a possibility could be quite real.

It was previously reported that the price Inter would let Dumfries go for was €20 million, but a fresh report from Italy states that the Nerazzurri will raise the price to €25-30 million. The 28-year-old defender has also previously attracted attention from Aston Villa.