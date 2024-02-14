Inter have valued their defender at 20 million euros

Amid interest from Manchester United and Aston Villa, Inter are ready to say goodbye to their defender and it is already known how much his transfer will cost.

According to Matteo Moretto, the Nerazzurri are valuing right-back Denzel Dumfries at no less than €20 million. That is the amount they expect to receive at the Giuseppe Meazza.

Inter will not hinder the departure of the Dutchman in the summer, because negotiations on a new contract Dumfries stalled. The Dutchman's current labour agreement runs until June 2025.

Dumfries has spent the last three Serie A matches on the bench, and his long-term replacement at the Giuseppe Meazza could be January signing Teijon Buchanan.

The 27-year-old defender has played 21 games for Inter this season, with two goals and four assists.