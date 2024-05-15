The first semifinal pair of the Rome Masters among men has been revealed

At the ATP1000 tournament in Rome, two quarterfinal matches took place. Tabilo faced Zhang, while Zverev played against Fritz.

Tabilo convincingly defeated his opponent, requiring only one hour and 26 minutes to secure victory. He outplayed Zhang 6-3 in the first set and 6-4 in the second. With a score of 2-0, the Chilean tennis player became the first semifinalist of the Rome Masters.

In the second quarterfinal match, Alexander Zverev also easily dealt with his opponent, Taylor Fritz. The situation mirrored the first quarterfinal. The first set ended 6-4 in favor of the German, and the second set 6-3. Overall, the match lasted one hour and 27 minutes.

Thus, we have the first semifinal pair of the ATP1000 tournament in Rome. Alexander Zverev will face Alejandro Tabilo. This meeting will take place on Friday, 17 May.