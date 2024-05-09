"The hard work is done". Usyk has concluded his training camp ahead of the mega-fight against Fury

The holder of the WBA, WBO, and IBF titles in the heavyweight division, Oleksandr Usyk, has completed his training camp ahead of the showdown for the undisputed champion status against Tyson Fury.

Usyk announced this on his Instagram account, stating, "The hard work is done," alongside a corresponding photo.

Usyk and Fury will clash for the undisputed champion title in the heavyweight division on May 18th in the capital of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh. All belts and the title of undisputed world champion in the heavyweight division will be at stake.

Previously, Turki Al-Sheikh announced that the rematch between Tyson and the Ukrainian is scheduled for October 12 or 13, 2024. If Fury and Usyk each secure one victory after two fights, a third bout will be arranged following the clash of the Gypsy King against his compatriot, Anthony Joshua.

The boxing world will witness its first undisputed champion since 1999, when Lennox Lewis defeated Evander Holyfield. In the era of the four major belts, this will be the first bout where they will all be on the line.