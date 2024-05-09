The Dominance of Borussia. WhoScored Reveals the Top Players of the UEFA Champions League Semi-Final

The portal WhoScored has named the symbolic team of the best players from the semi-final round of the UEFA Champions League.

The standout player of the previous round was Borussia Dortmund's defender, Mats Hummels. The veteran "Yellow and Blacks" player's performance was rated at 8.03 points. Hummels scored a crucial goal against PSG, which helped Terzić's team secure a spot in the final.

It's worth noting the overwhelming numerical superiority of Hummels' teammates in the team selection. Seven Borussia Dortmund players made it to the list of the best players of the semi-finals.

In the UEFA Champions League final, Real Madrid will face Borussia Dortmund. The match will take place on June 1st at Wembley Stadium in London.