Barcelona have fully agreed a transfer deal for the 2022 World Cup champion

Barcelona has finalized its first transfer for the summer transfer window, addressing a critical position for the team, that of a holding midfielder.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona's new addition will be the central midfielder from Betis, Guido Rodriguez, who will become a free agent in June. This transfer has received full approval from the team's head coach, Xavi.

Barcelona has agreed on a two-year contract with Rodriguez, with an option to extend for another season.

Guido Rodriguez has been playing for Betis since January 2020, when he joined from Mexican club America. The 30-year-old midfielder has played a total of 171 matches for his club, scoring 9 goals and providing 4 assists.

As part of the Argentine national team, Guido Rodriguez became a World Cup champion in 2022. He played in only one match during the tournament, in the group stage against Mexico.