RU RU
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Barcelona have fully agreed a transfer deal for the 2022 World Cup champion

Barcelona have fully agreed a transfer deal for the 2022 World Cup champion

Football news Today, 12:39
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Barcelona have fully agreed a transfer deal for the 2022 World Cup champion Photo: twitter.com/FabrizioRomano / Author unknown

Barcelona has finalized its first transfer for the summer transfer window, addressing a critical position for the team, that of a holding midfielder.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona's new addition will be the central midfielder from Betis, Guido Rodriguez, who will become a free agent in June. This transfer has received full approval from the team's head coach, Xavi.

Barcelona has agreed on a two-year contract with Rodriguez, with an option to extend for another season.

Guido Rodriguez has been playing for Betis since January 2020, when he joined from Mexican club America. The 30-year-old midfielder has played a total of 171 matches for his club, scoring 9 goals and providing 4 assists.

As part of the Argentine national team, Guido Rodriguez became a World Cup champion in 2022. He played in only one match during the tournament, in the group stage against Mexico.

Related teams and leagues
Barcelona Real Betis LaLiga Spain
Popular news
Confirmed. Barcelona have extended the young talent's contract and prescribed a huge clausula Football news Today, 08:03 Confirmed. Barcelona has extended the young talent's contract and prescribed a huge clausula
2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results Hockey news Today, 06:12 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results
Was it offside? Bayern Munich centre-back believes a goal was 'stolen' from him Football news Today, 02:15 Was it offside? Bayern Munich centre-back believes a goal was 'stolen' from him
Not Real. Legendary French player offered unexpected advice to Mbappe where to continue career Football news Yesterday, 12:53 Not Real. Legendary French player offered unexpected advice to Mbappe where to continue career
The value is 350 thousand euros. The first contract of Messi on a napkin was put up for auction Football news Yesterday, 12:39 The value is 350 thousand euros. The first contract of Messi on a napkin was put up for auction
The referee of the match between PSG and Dortmund cried after the final whistle. The reason in known Football news Yesterday, 08:29 The referee of the match between PSG and Dortmund cried after the final whistle. The reason in known
More news
Latest News
Tennis news Today, 13:00 The former world number one has confidently advanced to the next round of the tournament in Rome Football news Today, 12:48 The goalkeeper of Real Madrid, will only extend his contract with the club under one condition Football news Today, 12:39 Barcelona have fully agreed a transfer deal for the 2022 World Cup champion Football news Today, 12:10 Borussia Dortmund will make more money if they lose the Champions League final. How did that happen? Boxing News Today, 12:05 "The hard work is done". Usyk has concluded his training camp ahead of the mega-fight against Fury Football news Today, 11:43 The Serie A has named the best coach of the past month Football news Today, 11:25 A post of a Real Madrid hero in 2012 was found online. The content surprised everyone Football news Today, 11:14 The Dominance of Borussia. WhoScored Reveals the Top Players of the UEFA Champions League Semi-Final Football news Today, 11:04 Bayer and Juventus are interested in the sensational Girona star Tennis news Today, 10:48 Rafael Nadal began his campaign at the tournament in Rome with a hard-fought victory
Sport Predictions
Football Today Bayer vs Roma prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 by Jason Collins Basketball Today Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers prediction and betting tips on May 10, 2024 Hockey Today Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Basketball Today Oklahoma City Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Football 10 may 2024 Sydney vs Central Coast Mariners prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Football 10 may 2024 Ceramica Cleopatra vs El Gaish prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Hockey 10 may 2024 Slovakia vs Germany prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Hockey 10 may 2024 Switzerland vs Norway prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Football 10 may 2024 Modern Future vs National Bank of Egypt prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Football 10 may 2024 El Gouna vs Pharco FC prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024