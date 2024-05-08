RU RU
Main Predictions Modern Future vs National Bank of Egypt prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024

Dillan George Dillan George Dailysports expert
Future FC vs National Bank prediction twitter.com/futurefceg
Future FC Future FC
Premier League Egypt 10 may 2024, 12:00 Future FC - National Bank
-
- : -
Egypt,
National Bank National Bank
Prediction on game Win Future FC
Odds: 2.3

On Friday, May 10th, in the 22nd round match of the Egyptian Premier League, Modern Future will play at home against the National Bank of Egypt. The match will kick off at 18:00 Central European Time. The match analysis and betting odds for these two teams have been prepared by DailySports analysts.

Modern Future

Modern Future, which finished last season in third place, is having a considerably tougher season this time around. They currently sit in 11th place with 29 points from 19 matches. However, the competition in the Egyptian Premier League table is so tight that only six points separate Future from fourth place. Additionally, Tamer Mostafa's team has two matches in hand. In their last 5 matches, Future has only garnered 6 points: 1 win and 3 draws. In their last fixture, they lost 1-2 to season leaders Pyramids away.

National Bank of Egypt

The National Bank of Egypt is swiftly heading towards the relegation zone. Currently in 15th place, they are only three points clear of 16th place, having played one more match. The Bank of Egypt approaches the match against Modern Future in a disastrous form. Tarek Mostafa's team has lost four consecutive matches, suffering a crushing 1-5 defeat to ENPPI in the previous round. At the moment, it is not clear how the Bank of Egypt can improve their position.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • In the 5th round of the current season, Modern Future defeated the National Bank of Egypt away with a score of 2-1.
  • In total, these teams have met five times in history. The Bank of Egypt has only won one of these encounters.

Modern Future vs National Bank of Egypt prediction

Modern Future is playing at home and is expected to overcome their crisis-stricken opponent. My bet is on the hosts to win.

Prediction on game Win Future FC
Odds: 2.3

