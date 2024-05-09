The goalkeeper of Real Madrid, will only extend his contract with the club under one condition

Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin will only extend his contract with the Royal Club under one condition.

According to Realmadridexclusivo, Lunin is eager to play in the Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund and has issued an ultimatum to the club: he will renew his agreement if he starts in that match, which he considers the pinnacle of his career.

The Ukrainian goalkeeper's current contract expires in 2025. This season, the 25-year-old has featured in 30 matches across all competitions, keeping clean sheets in 12 of them.

Previously reported, Real Madrid and Lunin have made significant progress in negotiations.

After Thibaut Courtois suffered a serious injury last summer, initially on loan from Chelsea, Kepa Arrizabalaga became the main goalkeeper for Real. However, during the winter, Lunin won the competition for the goalkeeping position, replacing Kepa.

In the Champions League final, Real Madrid will face Borussia Dortmund. The match is scheduled for June 1st at Wembley Stadium in London. Earlier, Carlo Ancelotti's team secured the La Liga title ahead of schedule.