Real Madrid is close to extending the contract with their goalkeeper

Real Madrid is close to extending the contract with goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, reports The Athletic.

According to the publication, the parties are in the final stages of negotiations for a new agreement, which will be extended until 2028.

As part of the extension, the salary of the 25-year-old player will be increased to reflect his new status in the club. The "Galacticos" intend to close the deal as quickly as possible.

Lunin's current contract expires in 2025. In the current season, the 25-year-old goalkeeper has played 29 matches in all competitions, keeping a clean sheet in 12 of them.

Earlier reports suggested that negotiations between Real Madrid and Lunin had reached an impasse due to differences in salary.

It is worth noting that after Thibaut Courtois suffered a serious injury last summer, on-loan Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga initially became Real Madrid's first-choice goalkeeper. However, in winter, Lunin won the competition against him and claimed the spot in the "Los Blancos" goal.