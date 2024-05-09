A post of a Real Madrid hero in 2012 was found online. The content surprised everyone

Yesterday, the experienced forward of Real Madrid, Joselu, became the hero of the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final against Bayern Munich.

Joselu came on as a substitute in the 81st minute and managed to score a brace before the end of regular time, leading his team to the final.

Following this, fans found a post from Joselu on the social media platform X, which he wrote back in 2012. In it, the forward was seeking a link to watch Real Madrid's match:

"Can someone give me a good link to watch Madrid?" - Joselu wrote.

Alguien me puede dar un link bueno para ver el madrid? — Joselu Mato (@JoseluMato9) August 23, 2012

The significance lies in Joselu being a product of Real Madrid's youth system and a lifelong fan of the club. After two seasons with Castilla, he moved to Hoffenheim in 2012. Since then, he has played for Stoke City, Hannover, Eintracht Frankfurt, Deportivo, Alaves, Newcastle, and Espanyol.

Last summer, Real Madrid unexpectedly loaned the 34-year-old forward from Espanyol with an option to buy for €1.5 million. In the current season, he has already scored 16 goals in 46 matches across all competitions.