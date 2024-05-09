RU RU
Search
Search results
Main News Football news A post of a Real Madrid hero in 2012 was found online. The content surprised everyone

A post of a Real Madrid hero in 2012 was found online. The content surprised everyone

Football news Today, 11:25
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
A post of a Real Madrid hero in 2012 was found online. The content surprised everyone David Ramos/Getty Images

Yesterday, the experienced forward of Real Madrid, Joselu, became the hero of the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final against Bayern Munich.

Joselu came on as a substitute in the 81st minute and managed to score a brace before the end of regular time, leading his team to the final.

Following this, fans found a post from Joselu on the social media platform X, which he wrote back in 2012. In it, the forward was seeking a link to watch Real Madrid's match:

"Can someone give me a good link to watch Madrid?" - Joselu wrote.

The significance lies in Joselu being a product of Real Madrid's youth system and a lifelong fan of the club. After two seasons with Castilla, he moved to Hoffenheim in 2012. Since then, he has played for Stoke City, Hannover, Eintracht Frankfurt, Deportivo, Alaves, Newcastle, and Espanyol.

Last summer, Real Madrid unexpectedly loaned the 34-year-old forward from Espanyol with an option to buy for €1.5 million. In the current season, he has already scored 16 goals in 46 matches across all competitions.

Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid Champions League
Popular news
Confirmed. Barcelona have extended the young talent's contract and prescribed a huge clausula Football news Today, 08:03 Confirmed. Barcelona has extended the young talent's contract and prescribed a huge clausula
2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results Hockey news Today, 06:12 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results
Was it offside? Bayern Munich centre-back believes a goal was 'stolen' from him Football news Today, 02:15 Was it offside? Bayern Munich centre-back believes a goal was 'stolen' from him
Not Real. Legendary French player offered unexpected advice to Mbappe where to continue career Football news Yesterday, 12:53 Not Real. Legendary French player offered unexpected advice to Mbappe where to continue career
The value is 350 thousand euros. The first contract of Messi on a napkin was put up for auction Football news Yesterday, 12:39 The value is 350 thousand euros. The first contract of Messi on a napkin was put up for auction
The referee of the match between PSG and Dortmund cried after the final whistle. The reason in known Football news Yesterday, 08:29 The referee of the match between PSG and Dortmund cried after the final whistle. The reason in known
More news
Latest News
Tennis news Today, 13:00 The former world number one has confidently advanced to the next round of the tournament in Rome Football news Today, 12:48 The goalkeeper of Real Madrid, will only extend his contract with the club under one condition Football news Today, 12:39 Barcelona have fully agreed a transfer deal for the 2022 World Cup champion Football news Today, 12:10 Borussia Dortmund will make more money if they lose the Champions League final. How did that happen? Boxing News Today, 12:05 "The hard work is done". Usyk has concluded his training camp ahead of the mega-fight against Fury Football news Today, 11:43 The Serie A has named the best coach of the past month Football news Today, 11:25 A post of a Real Madrid hero in 2012 was found online. The content surprised everyone Football news Today, 11:14 The Dominance of Borussia. WhoScored Reveals the Top Players of the UEFA Champions League Semi-Final Football news Today, 11:04 Bayer and Juventus are interested in the sensational Girona star Tennis news Today, 10:48 Rafael Nadal began his campaign at the tournament in Rome with a hard-fought victory
Sport Predictions
Football Today Bayer vs Roma prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 by Jason Collins Basketball Today Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers prediction and betting tips on May 10, 2024 Hockey Today Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Basketball Today Oklahoma City Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Football 10 may 2024 Sydney vs Central Coast Mariners prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Football 10 may 2024 Ceramica Cleopatra vs El Gaish prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Hockey 10 may 2024 Slovakia vs Germany prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Hockey 10 may 2024 Switzerland vs Norway prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Football 10 may 2024 Modern Future vs National Bank of Egypt prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Football 10 may 2024 El Gouna vs Pharco FC prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024