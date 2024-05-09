Bayer and Juventus are interested in the sensational Girona star

The right-back of the sensational Girona, Yan Couto, has several options for continuing his career after the end of the current season.

According to TNT Sports Brasil, the Brazilian footballer, whose rights are owned by Manchester City, is being pursued by Bayer Leverkusen and Juventus. Manchester City is open to considering both a loan and a sale of Couto.

However, there is also a possibility that Couto will remain at Girona on loan.

In 32 matches this La Liga season, Couto has scored 1 goal and provided 10 assists. This is his second season at the club, having previously been loaned out to Braga by Manchester City.

It's worth noting that with 4 rounds to go, Girona unexpectedly occupies second place in La Liga and has already secured its first-ever qualification for the UEFA Champions League.