He set a record. Real Madrid midfielder reaches the Champions League final for the seventh time

Football news Today, 04:04
Real Madrid's midfielder, Toni Kroos, is entering the UEFA Champions League final for the eighth time in his career.

As reported by MadridXtra, this is an absolute record for the current tournament format. It's worth noting that he played in the finals of the 2011/12 and 2012/13 seasons with Bayern Munich, and with Real Madrid in the 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18, and 2021/22 seasons.

It will be recalled that in the 88th and 90+1 minutes, Joselu scored a double and brought Real Madrid an incredible, strong-willed victory. Madrid wins the aggregate score of the two matches 4-3 and advances to the UEFA Champions League final, where it will play Borussia Dortmund.

However, neither the head coach of Bayern Munich nor the centre-back was satisfied with the quality of the refereeing in this game. According to the footballer, his goal was stolen.

By the way, among the winners, Vinicius and the brace scorer Jôselu received the highest ratings, while Toni Kroos delivered an impressive performance.

