Zizou Bergs vs Rafael Nadal prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Zizou Bergs vs Rafael Nadal prediction Photo: https://www.skysports.com/ Author unknown
Zizou Bergs Zizou Bergs
ATP Rome 2024 10 may 2024, 07:00 Zizou Bergs - Rafael Nadal
Rome , Foro Italico
Rafael Nadal Rafael Nadal
In the first round of the tennis tournament in Rome, Zizou Bergs - Rafael Nadal will meet. Forecast for the match of these athletes prepared by experts Dailysports.

Zizou Bergs

The Belgian tennis player is little known even to experienced fans of the sport. There were no significant achievements in the career of Bergs, the athlete is 24 years old, he is ranked 108th in the world rankings. Recently, the Belgian played two successful Challenger events in the USA, in one of them he managed to reach the final, and the second one he won.

In Rome he had to start with qualification, where he first beat American Kipson 4:6, 6:3, 6:4, and then Chinese Shan 6:4, 7:6. The very fact of playing against Nadal is already a big event, it is important to cope psychologically.

Rafael Nadal

The legendary Spaniard is already at the final stage of his illustrious career, turning 38 this year. Nadal is trying to get in shape on any kind of court, he wants to take a swing at Roland Garros this year, it would be a spectacular end to his career, although it's hard to believe.

Rafa is trying to progress, at the last tournament in Madrid he reached the fourth round, where he lost to Czech Lehecka, although before that he knocked out of the fight even the representative of the top-10 De Minaur. In the world ranking, Nadal is only at 305th place, although this certainly means nothing for the former world number one.

Interesting facts about the match and history of personal meetings

  • Not surprisingly, the rivals have never played each other before.
  • Bergs has managed to play 15 matches on dirt alone this year, winning 12 of them.
  • Nadal has only played nine matches this season, winning six of them.

Zizou Bergs vs Rafael Nadal Prediction

Play tennis players of different levels, with all due respect to the Belgian, he is actually a noonaime against Nadal, so we do not expect much intrigue. Bookmakers are also confident in the victory of the legendary Spaniard. It is noteworthy that the rivals were born on the same day, but the Belgian is 13 years later. Rafa will try to dominate, and finish this meeting as quickly as possible. We bet on Nadal's success with -5.5 games.

