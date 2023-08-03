RU RU
"Vorskla" in disgrace flew out of the League of Conferences

In the second leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League's second qualifying round, Ukrainian club "Vorskla" suffered a 1-3 defeat to Georgian club "Dila" on their away match. The match took place at the Tengiz Burjanadze Stadium in Gori, Georgia.

Towards the end of the first half, Otar Parulava opened the scoring for the Georgian club. In the middle of the second half, Nikolai Kovtalyuk increased the lead for the Georgian side. In the 74th minute, Ruslan Stepanyuk reduced the deficit for "Vorskla". However, in the closing moments of the match, Thierry Gail scored the decisive goal.

In the first leg, "Vorskla" secured a victory with a score of 2-1. Consequently, the Ukrainian club was eliminated from the tournament based on the aggregate score of both matches.

"Dila" (Georgia) - "Vorskla" (Ukraine) - 3:1 (1:0, 2:1) - first leg - 1:2
Goals: Parulava, 44 - 1:0, Kovtalyuk, 71 - 2:0, Stepanyuk, 74 - 2:1, Gail, 86 - 3:1

Yellow cards: Tevzadze, 62, Chikashua, 72 - Pavlyuk, 10, Santana, 58

"Dila": Kucherenko - Wanderson, Tevzadze, Dzocenidze, Chiteishvili - Parulava (Sardalishvili, 62), Santos, Jean Victor - Gail (Gaprindashvili, 90+1), Kovtalyuk, Gomis (Kukhianidze, 76).

"Vorskla": Isenko - Krupsky (Nesterenko, 56), Santana, Chesnakov (Khripchuk, 73), Perduta - Kane, Sklyar, Pavlyuk, Felipe (Batsula, 35) - Stepanyuk, Yurchenko (Chelyadin, 73).

