Haaland has found its aim. WhoScored has named the team of the week in the English Premier League
Football news Today, 10:57
Photo: Matt McNulty/Getty Images
The statistical portal WhoScored has named the team of the past matchweek in the English Premier League.
Erling Haaland, the forward for Manchester City, was recognized as the best player of the weekend after scoring four goals against Wolves (5:1). His performance was rated at 10.0.
High ratings were also awarded to Nicolas Jackson (10.0), Noni Madueke (9.69), and Cole Palmer (9.08) from Chelsea. Additionally, Michael Olise from Crystal Palace (9.17) and Harvey Elliott from Liverpool (9.12) received notable mentions.
After 36 rounds in the Premier League, Arsenal currently leads. The "Gunners" are one point ahead of Manchester City, although the "Cityzens" have played one game less.
