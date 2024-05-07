Zanolo's agent has hinted at the league his client will end up in

Galatasaray midfielder Nicolo Zanolo is spending this season on loan at Aston Villa, and despite the fact that in Unai Emery's team the Italian did not do as well as he would have liked, the player himself liked the league.

In any case, the 24-year-old midfielder's agent Claudio Vigorelli has hinted that the possibility of Zanolo continuing to play in the APL cannot be ruled out:

"Right now we are only thinking about a good end to the season. The English Premier League has been a great experience and that doesn't mean it can't continue. Let's focus on the end of the season and the European Championships, which are just around the corner, and then we'll see," Vigorelli said in conversation with Tuttomercatoweb.

Earlier it was reported that Aston Villa will not buy the player for the 22.5 million euros written in the rental agreement due to the low performance of the midfielder.