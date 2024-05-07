Getafe president reveals Man United's plan for Greenwood and names a suitor for the winger

Last summer, Manchester United sent their disgraced winger Mason Greenwood out on loan to Getafe, where he shone in new colours and attracted the attention of a host of clubs who are ready to monetise him at Old Trafford.

Actually, about the plans of "Mancunians" on the player in a conversation with Radio Marca told the president of Getafe Angel Torres, who admitted that Manchester United is really ready to say goodbye to the 22-year-old winger, but in the case of receiving a good offer.

The boss of the club from the Madrid suburb also named a colleague he has spoken to regarding Greenwood: