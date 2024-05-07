"I can’t wait". Usyk delivered a bold message to Fury just one and a half weeks before the fight

"Anticipating eagerly," the Ukrainian champion, holding the WBA, WBO, IBF, and IBO titles in the heavyweight division, Oleksandr Usyk (21-0, 14 KOs), left another message for the WBC belt holder, Tyson Fury.

Usyk and Fury will clash for the title of undisputed heavyweight champion on May 18 in the capital of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh. All the belts and the title of undisputed world champion in the heavyweight division will be at stake.

"Can't wait to finally see you in the ring," wrote the Ukrainian on his Instagram page.

Earlier, Turki Al-Sheikh stated that the rematch between Oleksandr and Tyson is scheduled for October 12 or 13, 2024. In the event that Fury and Usyk each secure a victory after two fights, a third fight will be scheduled after the battle of the Gypsy King against his compatriot.

A trilogy in the battle for the title of undisputed champion is quite likely to unfold.