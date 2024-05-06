Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024

Prediction on game Total over 205 Odds: 1.63 100% Bonus up to $108 4.55 Bet now

In the first game of the second round of the NBA playoffs, a match between the Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers is scheduled. The encounter will take place overnight into Wednesday, May 8th. The game is set to tip off at 01:00 Central European Time. The prediction for this match has been made by Dailysports experts.

Boston Celtics

The Celtics are considered the main favorites to win the league and have fully confirmed this status on the court. Boston confidently finished in first place in the Eastern Conference at the end of the regular season, and in the first round of the playoffs, they faced little resistance from the Miami Heat. The Celtics have only lost five games at home this season, and among the roster losses, the possible absence of Kristaps Porzingis is notable. The Latvian forward missed his team's last game due to injury.

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavaliers surprised many during the regular season by securing a high fourth-place finish. In the previous playoff stage, the team endured a grueling seven-game series against the Orlando Magic. Due to this, Cleveland had four fewer days of rest and preparation for the matches against Boston compared to their opponent. Considering this, it can be assumed that Cleveland may lack freshness. Additionally, the Cavaliers have certain roster issues due to injuries to three key players.

Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Boston has scored at least 100 points in 22 consecutive home games.

The Cavaliers have lost six consecutive away games, including all games in the series against Orlando.

In the regular season, the Celtics had the upper hand in head-to-head matchups with a record of 2-1.

Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers Prediction

There is no doubt about the victory for the hosts. I believe there won't be much intrigue in this match, and I will bet on the total points over 205.