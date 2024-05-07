Confirmed. Thiago Silva will return to his first club

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva will definitely change his club in the summer and return to the club where he made his first steps in football, namely Brazilian Fluminense.

The press service of the Latin American club, which confirmed Silva's move, announced the signing, but he will join the team about a month after the 39-year-old defender's agreement with Chelsea expires. His contract with Fluminense will run until June 2026.

This is because a little time is needed to legally formalise the player's parting of ways with the London club and finalise his move to Fluminense. Silva will be able to play his first matches after returning to the team no earlier than 10 July, when the international transfer window opens.

In 1998-2000 and 2001-2002, Thiago was brought up in the academy of Fluminense, and played for the main squad in 2006-2009. During that period he played 97 games for the Brazilian team, scored nine goals and gave four assists.