Pulled out of bus. A former Manchester City player was arrested for failing to pay child support

Renowned Brazilian footballer Jô Alves was arrested in Brazil for failing to pay child support to his former girlfriend, model Maiara Kidrolli, reports The Sun.

According to the source, the footballer was pulled out of the Amazonas team bus when Jô was traveling with his teammates to the match against Ponte Preta on Monday.

The former Manchester City player is accused of failing to pay child support to model Maiara Kidrolli. The 37-year-old veteran was taken to the 10th police station in Campinas, where he spent the night.

The footballer and the model are parents to a 16-month-old boy. Jô denied paternity. Last year, the former Corinthians forward underwent a DNA test to confirm his paternity. The result was positive, and the woman filed a lawsuit against the footballer, which was granted by the court.

Jô is also known for his stints with Everton, Atlético Mineiro, CSKA Moscow, Galatasaray, among other clubs.