Today starts the playoffs for ESL Pro League Season 19. Bookmakers have identified the favorite

Today, on May 7th, the first round of the ESL Pro League Season 19 playoffs for Counter-Strike 2 commences.

32 esports teams will compete for a prize pool of $750,000, BLAST Premier ranking points, and a slot at IEM Cologne 2024. The tournament will run from May 7th to May 12th.

According to analysts' odds, the main favorites for ultimate triumph are Team Vitality and Astralis. Betting on their victory carries a coefficient of 5.

In the top 6 favorites are also MOUZ (5.5), FaZe Clan (6.5), Natus Vincere, and G2 eSports (both 9). Bookmakers have the least confidence in Monte (50).

Bookmakers' odds for victory in ESL Pro League Season 19:

Team Vitality: 5

Astralis: 5

MOUZ: 5.5

FaZe Clan: 6.5

Natus Vincere: 9

G2 eSports: 9

CompLexity: 10

Virtus.pro: 15

The Mongolz: 15

Team Liquid: 20

The ESL Pro League Season 19 playoffs follow a single-elimination format. Winners of the first round will be determined based on the results of two victories, with the champion decided in a best-of-5 series.