On October 8th, a match took place as part of the 8th round of Ligue 1 between the clubs Rennes and PSG. The game concluded with a score of 3-1 in favor of the Parisian team.

Goals for the visitors were scored by Vitorino (32 minutes), Achraf Hakimi (36 minutes), and Randalle Kolo Muani (58 minutes). Amin Guiri (56 minutes) scored for "Rennes."

In the 86th minute, Kylian Mbappe, the leader of the Parisian team, had an excellent chance to score. The forward outran the defender and the goalkeeper but, when facing the goal, shot the ball over the crossbar, missing an open goal.

Interestingly, this marks the first time since 2021 that Kylian Mbappe has not scored for PSG in four consecutive matches.

VIDEO. How did he miss that? Mbappe failed to score into an empty net in the Rennes vs PSG match