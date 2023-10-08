PSG emerged victorious against Rennes in an away match

In the eighth round of Ligue 1, Rennes hosted the capital's PSG on their home turf. The teams approached this match in close proximity in the league table.

The guests started sharper as favorites and deservedly achieved success. In the middle of the first half, Parisians scored two goals. Vitinha and Achraf Hakimi were the scorers. In the beginning of the second half, Amin Guiri brought some intrigue back to the game, but just a few minutes later, PSG, with Kolo Muani , made it 3-1. Another goal by the away team's striker was disallowed a couple of minutes later due to an offside.

In the end, Louis Enrique's charges confidently secured the victory.

Rennes — PSG — 1:3

Goals: 0:1 — Vitinha 32, 0:2 — Hakimi 36, 1:2 — Guiri 56, 1:3 — Kolo Muani 58.

After this match, PSG remains in third place, while Rennes with 11 points in their account is in eighth place.