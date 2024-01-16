Unexpected turn of events. Reus may return to Gladbach after 12 years away from the team

The legend of Borussia Dortmund, Marco Reus, is highly likely to leave the ranks of the "Yellow and Blacks" at the end of his contract in the summer of 2024. However, the player has the option to continue his career in the Bundesliga.

According to SPORT BILD, the midfielder could return to Borussia, but this time from Mönchengladbach, where he played from 2009 to 2012 before moving to Dortmund. The transfer itself would not incur any fees, as he would arrive as a free agent.

However, potential stumbling blocks could arise regarding Reus's salary, which he is unlikely to accept a reduction in. His compensation in Dortmund has already been reduced to six million euros per year.

On the other hand, at Gladbach, he could continue performing at the highest level in a familiar environment. A move abroad for the German seems unlikely, especially since he recently became a father for the second time.

In the current season, the midfielder has scored six goals and provided three assists in 23 matches for Borussia Dortmund.

