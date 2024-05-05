RU RU
Main Predictions Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction and betting tips on May 7, 2024

Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction and betting tips on May 7, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction Photo: https://theathletic.com/ By Tony Jones
Denver Nuggets Denver Nuggets
NBA 06 may 2024, 22:00 Denver Nuggets - Minnesota Timberwolves
Denver, Ball Arena
Minnesota Timberwolves Minnesota Timberwolves
Prediction on game W1(-3,5)
Odds: 1.67
Betwinner Bonus Code
DAILYSPORTS7 Promo code copied
BetWinner 4.75
Bet now

On May 7, Denver Nuggets - Minnesota Timberwolves will hold their meeting of the NBA playoff series. Argumented prediction for this event is compiled by Dailysports experts.

Denver Nuggets

For Denver there can be no other goals but winning the title, because the team is the reigning champion, so they will try to keep the bar high. The Nuggets played the regular season at a high level, where they finished second. Confidently the team passed the Lakers in the playoffs, beating the opponent with a score of 4:1, Denver acted cold-bloodedly in the decisive moments, which was a decisive factor.

The series against Minnesota will definitely be difficult, if only because Jokic and company lost the first meeting, and also on their home floor. Now it's imperative to match the score, otherwise the situation will become as complicated as possible.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Such a strong season was not expected from the Timberwolves, but the team continues to surprise. The 4-0 win over Phoenix in the playoffs shocked many, because the number of stars made the opponent look very dangerous, but in reality Minnesota showed themselves to be much better. We managed to start with a victory against Denver away - 106:99, the hero of the meeting for the winners was Edwards, this young guy scored 43 points.

The team is not pressured by the result, which is a big advantage, because from basketball players still do not expect much. And Minnesota just qualitatively does its job, which brings the desired result.

Interesting facts about the match and the history of personal meetings

  • Given what has been written above, it is easy to guess that Minnesota leads the series with a score of 1:0.
  • Denver is strong on its parquet, as evidenced by 36 wins in 45 meetings.
  • Minnesota is good on the road, 29 wins in 44 games.

Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction

As in the first match, the favorite in this pair is quoted Denver, although the outcome of the first match everyone knows. Two wins Minnesota away will be a big sensation, we believe that the Nuggets should compare the score. We bet on the success of the guests with -3.5 points.

Prediction on game W1(-3,5)
Odds: 1.67
Betwinner Bonus Code
DAILYSPORTS7 Promo code copied
BetWinner 4.75
Bet now
