UEFA admitted Russian teams U-17 to competition

UEFA has confirmed information about the organization's decision to return U-17 teams from the Russian Federation to international competitions, the UEFA website reported.

The UEFA executive committee decided that Russian teams of underage players will be allowed to compete again. The executive committee appealed to the UEFA administration with a request to propose a technical solution that would allow the restoration of the Russian national teams under the age of 17 (both boys and girls), even if the draw has already been made.

All matches of the teams of the Russian Federation will be held without the country's flag, anthem, national uniform and not on the territory of Russia. UEFA understands that children should not be punished for actions for which adults are solely responsible. They firmly believe that football should always carry a link of peace and hope. It is particularly disappointing that due to the ongoing conflict, the younger generation is deprived of the right to compete at the international level.