Mbappe does not hide his feelings before today's match, but believes in his team

Today, the first finalist of the current season's Champions League will be determined. Borussia Dortmund will travel to Paris after a sensational home victory with a score of 1-0.

The Parisians will once again try their luck in claiming this prestigious title, but to do so, they must reach the final. PSG had the opportunity to win the Champions League title for the first time in 2020 but was defeated by a German club, Bayern Munich.

The top management of the Parisian club views this season as an excellent opportunity to finally seize the coveted title.

The main star of Paris Saint-Germain, Kylian Mbappé, has not concealed his apprehensions ahead of the upcoming match. He, along with the team, must reshape the course of the game and redirect it in the desired direction. He acknowledges that the team is facing pressure but understands that it is normal. His sentiments are echoed by Eurosport:

"There is significant pressure, and it is normal because a place in the Champions League final is at stake, which is crucial. Especially when considering the club's performance in the tournament. We acknowledge the pressure, but the team is extremely composed. We are confident that we will respond to this scoreline and advance to the final."

It is worth noting that the match between Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund will take place today. The match referee will kick off proceedings at 22:00 Central European Time. The Dailysports team has prepared information for you on where you can watch this match in your country. Kylian Mbappe will probably be in the starting line-up.