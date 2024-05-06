The names of the referees who will work at the Champions League semi-finals have been revealed

UEFA has officially announced the referee teams that will officiate the upcoming second leg matches of the Champions League semi-finals.

For the PSG - Borussia Dortmund match, an Italian refereeing team led by Daniele Orsato has been appointed. The assistant referees are Chiro Carbone and Alessandro Giallatini, with Massimiliano Irrati as the VAR referee.

Regarding the Real Madrid - Bayern Munich game, the main referee will be Polish official Szymon Marciniak, who has previously officiated in Champions League finals and the World Cup. His assistants will be Tomasz Listkiewicz and Adam Kupsik, with Tomasz Kwiatkowski as the VAR referee.

The PSG - Borussia Dortmund match (first leg ended 0-1) will take place in Paris tomorrow, May 7th. Real Madrid will play against Bayern Munich (first leg ended 2-2) in Madrid on Wednesday, May 8th. Both matches will kick off at 21:00 Central European Time.