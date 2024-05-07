RU RU
On this day, five years ago, Liverpool made their greatest comeback against Barcelona

Football news Today, 06:54
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
On this day four years ago, Liverpool made their greatest comeback against Barcelona Photo from thenationalnews.com / Author unknown

Liverpool has only two matches left in the season, both in the Premier League. Additionally, today marks the first leg of the Champions League semi-final, which the Merseysiders will watch from the comfort of their homes.

Five years ago, on this very day, May 7th, the first leg of the Champions League semi-final took place. The first finalist was determined at Anfield, where Barcelona visited Liverpool.

The first match ended in a crushing defeat for the English side, 0-3. The goals were all scored by current Inter Miami players. Jordi Alba assisted Luis Suarez for the opening goal, then Suarez returned the favor for Lionel Messi, and towards the end of the match, Messi secured a brace, sealing the victory for Barcelona.

Liverpool's situation seemed dire, but they entered the fray at their home stadium. The Merseysiders quickly took the lead thanks to a goal from current AC Milan player Divock Origi, assisted by club legend Jordan Henderson. However, they couldn't add to their tally in the first half.

During halftime, Jurgen Klopp found the right words in the dressing room, and the team came out fighting in the second half. Nine minutes into the second half, Georginio Wijnaldum converted a pass from Trent Alexander-Arnold, and two minutes later, he completed his brace with an assist from Xherdan Shaqiri. The aggregate score was now level, and extra time seemed imminent, but Origi once again intervened, this time assisted by the young academy graduate Alexander-Arnold.

Barcelona, boasting talents like Messi, Suarez, Busquets, Vidal, and others, couldn't muster a response, and the English side emerged victorious, advancing to the final.

Just three weeks later, Liverpool would step onto the field at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid, where they would defeat Tottenham Hotspur (2-0) to claim the Champions League title.

