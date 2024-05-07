The Turkish grandee is targeting the signing of Reus

Despite his decent age as an attacking player, Borussia Dortmund midfielder Marco Reus and his agent will have a serious headache as the Bumblebees legend is interested in a host of clubs.

According to Sporx, Turkish Besiktas are making significant efforts to sign the player, who will turn 35 on 31 May. The Istanbul club have already started contacts about inviting Reus in April, and now the Eagles have intensified negotiations and are reportedly ready to use every opportunity to get Reus.

However, Besiktas will still have to fight for the German, as it was previously emphasised that Manchester United are also interested in the 34-year-old midfielder's services. Reus himself wants to play at the highest level for at least another year.

Recall that the Dortmund legend will leave the Westfalenstadion as a free agent in the summer, as the sides decided not to renew the midfielder's contract, which expires on 30 June.