RU RU
Search
Search results
Main News Football news The Turkish grandee is targeting the signing of Reus

The Turkish grandee is targeting the signing of Reus

Football news Today, 07:13
Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert Yasmine Green
The Turkish grandee is targeting the signing of Reus The Turkish grandee is targeting the signing of Reus

Despite his decent age as an attacking player, Borussia Dortmund midfielder Marco Reus and his agent will have a serious headache as the Bumblebees legend is interested in a host of clubs.

According to Sporx, Turkish Besiktas are making significant efforts to sign the player, who will turn 35 on 31 May. The Istanbul club have already started contacts about inviting Reus in April, and now the Eagles have intensified negotiations and are reportedly ready to use every opportunity to get Reus.

However, Besiktas will still have to fight for the German, as it was previously emphasised that Manchester United are also interested in the 34-year-old midfielder's services. Reus himself wants to play at the highest level for at least another year.

Recall that the Dortmund legend will leave the Westfalenstadion as a free agent in the summer, as the sides decided not to renew the midfielder's contract, which expires on 30 June.

Related teams and leagues
Besiktas 1. Lig Turkey
Popular news
The head coach of a top South American team has called up a player from the Amateur League Football news Yesterday, 09:39 The head coach of a top South American team has called up a player from the Amateur League
Football news 05 may 2024, 13:24 Bayer repeated the all-time record for matches without defeat
A Hollywood celebrity has become a co-proprietor of Leeds United Football news 05 may 2024, 06:58 A Hollywood celebrity has become a co-owner of Leeds United
Another Saudi Arabian club enters the race for Jose Mourinho Football news 05 may 2024, 05:56 Saudi Arabian club enters battle for Jose Mourinho
VIDEO. It was awkward. Fans of the Dutch club started celebrating the victory too early Football news 04 may 2024, 06:04 VIDEO. It was awkward. Fans of the Dutch club started celebrating the victory too early
12 years ago, one of the most remarkable and aesthetically goals in the Premier League was scored Football news 02 may 2024, 10:11 12 years ago was scored one of the most remarkable and aesthetically goals in the Premier League
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 06:54 On this day four years ago, Liverpool made their greatest comeback against Barcelona Football news Today, 06:11 "Play against us." Manchester United were trolled in San Marino after defeats to Crystal Palace Football news Today, 05:28 Paris Saint-Germain – Borussia Dortmund Predicted line-ups and latest news Football news Today, 04:48 The newly appointed Roma coach personally negotiates and fights for the Juventus striker Boxing News Today, 04:25 Usyk shared his reaction to the news of Fury's eyebrow dissection Football news Today, 04:24 Man United legends believe ten Hag's time has come to an end and have found his replacement Tennis news Today, 04:17 The coach of a renowned tennis player discussed her struggles on clay courts Boxing News Today, 04:02 The IBF will strip the winner of the Usyk-Fury bout of their title Tennis news Today, 03:56 The world's fifth-ranked player announced that she might skip the Roland-Garros 2024 Basketball news Today, 03:55 San Antonio Spurs star Victor Vembanyama wins 2023-24 NBA Rookie of the Year award
Sport Predictions
Football Today Al-Ahli vs Al-Ittihad prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024 Football Today Osnabrück vs Schalke prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024 Football Today Besiktas vs Ankaragucu prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024 Football Today SuperSport United vs Sekhukhune prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024 Football Today Cape Town City vs Moroka Swallows prediction and betting tips on May 7, 2024 Football Today Kaiser Chiefs vs TS Galaxy prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024 Football Today Cape Town City vs Moroka Swallows prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024 Basketball Today Panathinaikos vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024 Football Today Bolton vs Barnsley prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024 Football Today PSG vs Borussia Dortmund prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024