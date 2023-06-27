Turkish club will go to a friendly tournament in Russia

Turkey's Fenerbahce have responded to rumors that the team's players refuse to go to a friendly tournament in Russia.

In particular, there was information about the unwillingness to go there from striker Edin Dzeko.

The club said that now there is no reason to cancel the trip and the team will take part in the tournament. Dzeko will also go with the team.

Recall that from July 1 to July 15, St. Petersburg will host the tournament "PARI Premier Cup", which, except for the Turks will play "Neftchi" from Baku, "Red Star" from Belgrade and "Zenit" from St. Petersburg.